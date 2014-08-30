Severe thunderstorm and heavy downpour watch issued for much of the North Island

Source:
Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms could hit parts of the North Island overnight the MetService has warned.
Source: 1 NEWS
Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taranaki may see severe thunderstorms with localised downpours of 20-40mm/hr between 3am and 10am tomorrow morning.
The intensity of the rainfall may cause surface and/or flash flooding on the roads, especially in low-lying areas such as streams and rivers, causing slips, the meteorological service warned.
Driving conditions are also expected to be hazardous for motorists due to surface flooding and poor visibility.
