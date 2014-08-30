Severe thunderstorm and heavy downpour watch issued for much of the North Island

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms could hit parts of the North Island overnight the MetService has warned.

Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taranaki may see severe thunderstorms with localised downpours of 20-40mm/hr between 3am and 10am tomorrow morning.

The intensity of the rainfall may cause surface and/or flash flooding on the roads, especially in low-lying areas such as streams and rivers, causing slips, the meteorological service warned.

Driving conditions are also expected to be hazardous for motorists due to surface flooding and poor visibility.