 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Severe storms possible this afternoon in Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty

share

Source:

1 NEWS

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty areas for this afternoon.

A MetService map showing the area of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued on February 5 2018.

A MetService map showing the area of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued on February 5 2018.

Source: MetService

"Warm and moist conditions at the surface and sea level convergence are likely to trigger frequent showers," MetService wrote.

"Some of these may be slow moving and thundery, and could bring localised downpours to some areas.

"Rainfall intensities could reach 25 to 40mm per hour.

"The showers are expected to ease gradually this evening."

Check the forecast in your region at the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

MetService warned that downpours of that volume could cause flash flooding, especially in streams and low-lying areas, and people were advised to remain up to date on weather conditions.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The reality TV star and partner Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl on February 1.

Watch as Kylie Jenner shares intimate first moments with infant daughter

2
A MetService map showing the area of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued on February 5 2018.

Severe storms possible this afternoon in Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty

00:37
3
The NZ First MP holds an annual Waitangi party which goes heavy on the seafood.

'Completely lost on me' – Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy means she missed out on Shane Jones' seafood spread

4
Police car generic.

Man facing murder charge after 16-year-old female found dead in Dunedin

00:19
5
Raw: Footage released of Uma Thurman’s frightening car crash on set of Kill Bill

Watch: Uma Thurman's crash during Kill Bill filming the studio didn't want to release

02:30
It's the first time politicians have been welcomed onto the upper marae.

Watch: Passionate powhiri greets Jacinda Ardern and fellow MPs onto Waitangi's upper marae

It's the first time politicians have been welcomed onto the upper marae.

00:35
The Prime Minister says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

00:36
Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.

02:36
Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.

02:42
Two teenage boys swimming with three others were swept away and drowned.

Watch: 'It was a miracle' - intensive care paramedic describes difficult Waitakere rescue operation

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 