Severe storms possible this afternoon in Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty areas for this afternoon.

A MetService map showing the area of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued on February 5 2018. Source: MetService

"Warm and moist conditions at the surface and sea level convergence are likely to trigger frequent showers," MetService wrote.

"Some of these may be slow moving and thundery, and could bring localised downpours to some areas.

"Rainfall intensities could reach 25 to 40mm per hour.

"The showers are expected to ease gradually this evening."