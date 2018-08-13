Severe gales, rain and snow forecast for central and southern parts of the country

Severe gales, rain and snow have been forecast for central and southern parts of the country tomorrow.

An active cold front is expected to move quickly eastward across New Zealand on Friday, bringing a change to strong southwesterlies. An associated deep low is also expected to move eastwards to the south of the South Island, MetService said.

A strong wind warning is in place for Fiordland, Southland and Otago, where severe west to southwest gales are possible for parts of central and southern New Zealand. The strongest wind is expected to be in the far south near the low centre.

Meanwhile, a heavy snow watch is in place for Fiordland and southern parts of Otago, with periods of heavy snow potentially falling above 500 metres.