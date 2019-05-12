TODAY |

Severe gales forecast for Auckland, heavy rain for western and central areas

A severe weather warning forecasting northeast gales in Auckland and heavy rain for Mount Taranaki, northwest Nelson and the ranges of Westland south of Ōtira has been issued by MetService.

A low front will cross the country from the west tonight and early on Monday morning, bringing bursts of heavy rain to western and central areas, it said.

Heavy rain could cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, cause surface flooding and slips and make driving conditions hazardous, MetService said.

Up to 120 millimetres of rain are forecast for Mount Taranaki in the 12 hours from 1pm today, with up to 90mm expected to fall in northwest Nelson up until 7pm tonight and up to 100mm in the Westland ranges south of Ōtira up until 1am on Monday.

MetService warned wind gusts in Auckland could be strong enough to damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

A strong wind warning has been issued for Auckland with gales of up to 110km per hour in exposed places from 3pm until 9pm tonight.

Source: istock.com
