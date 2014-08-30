Severe gales expected in upper North Island, heavy rain forecast in parts of South Island

Heavy rain is coming for the east and south of the South Island, while northern parts of the North Island will be hit by gale-force winds.

Person in the rain

MetService has issued the severe weather warning up until tomorrow afternoon, as an active low pressure front moves over the country, bringing plenty of foul weather.

The heaviest rain is expected in the Canterbury high country and foothills - where up to 130mm could fall - and also the Kaikoura Ranges, Southland and eastern Otago today.

Up to 70mm of rain could fall in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

Motorists travelling over the alpine passes in the South Island were warned of widespread snowfalls.

In the north, west to southwest gales - up to 90km/h - could become severe in Northland from 6pm today to 7am tomorrow.

There is also the moderate risk of thunderstorms in Coromandel and the central North Island, MetService said.