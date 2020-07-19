Severe gales and 'squally thunderstorms' forecast for Auckland, Northland

MetService has issued a severe gale watch for Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Upper North Island gales watch. Source: MetService

The watch is in place from 9am tomorrow morning until 3pm in the afternoon.

"Southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places," MetService says.

This means winds could top 100km/h in places.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett says the wild weather could also see some "squally thunderstorms" over the upper North Island in the morning.

Any rain won't help the already sodden ground in Northland after flooding hit the region overnight on Friday and into the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad