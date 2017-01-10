Severe gales and heavy rain for parts of South Island

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for parts of the South Island this week, with heavy rain and severe winds forecast.

A MetService map showing areas forecast to be hit by severe gales and heavy rain. Source: MetService/1 NEWS

Rain will move in to the western South Island late on Wednesday and during Thursday, while severe gales will also affect Canterbury.

A front is set to move up the South Island late on Wednesday, with a northerly flow bringing the rain prior to this.

The heaviest rain is expected in the Westland ranges south of Otira, with between 150mm and 180mm falling overnight on Wednesday.

That amount of rain could cause rivers and streams to rise quickly, and possibly lead to surface flooding and slips.

The northwest winds associated with the weather could approach severe gale strength in the Canterbury High Country and foothills.