Severe gale warnings for parts of North Island, power cuts in Waikato

MetService is warning of severe gales in several regions across the North Island today.

Tree fallen on powerlines in Tūākau. Source: Counties Power

It comes as a trough moves eastwards across the North Island today, followed by a strong, cold west to southwest flow.

A strong winds warning is in place for Auckland, Coromandel, coastal parts of Waikato, Northland, south of Napier, and the Tararua district.

Wind gusts peaked at 131km/h at Cape Reinga, and 114km/h in Manukau, MetService said.

Counties Power, which services the counties area, said high winds had caused damage and subsequent power outages to 200 properties in Tūākau, north Waikato.

Crews were there to repair damage to the lines due to a fallen tree, the company said.

Earlier, debris from wind was believed to have caused another outage to about 70 properties in the Mangatawhiri, which has now been resolved, Counties Power said.

WeatherWatch's Philip Duncan said winds were expected to ease overnight but exposed areas may get the worst of it today, including Great Barrier Island, northern parts of Coromandel and some parts of Northland.

"Also quite blustery around Wellington and Wairarapa with a few showers that have been coming through there."

He said blustery conditions could be expected to continue in a number of places tomorrow, but peak winds would drop.

A snowfall warning is also in place this afternoon for State Highway 1 Desert Road, around the summit.