'Severe' 5.3 earthquake near Seddon wakes sleepy Wellington residents

A severe 5.3 earthquake at quarter past midnight has given disgruntled Wellingtonians a midnight wake-up call.
GeoNet reported that the epicentre of the quake was 20km east of Wellington, at a depth of 40km.
Reports show that it was felt by more than 6000 as far north as Hamilton.
