'Severe' 5.2 earthquake rocks north Canterbury, near Culverden

A 'severe' 5.2 earthquake has rocked north Canterbury, 15km from Culverden this morning, GeoNet has reported.

Epicentre of the 5.2 earthquake, 15km north-west of Culverden. Source: 1 NEWS

The epicentre of the quake was 15km north-west of Culverden, at a depth of 9km.

More than 1300 people reported the quake on GeoNet, most of them at the top of the South Island.

Fire Communications say there have been no reports of damage following the earthquake.