'Severe' 5.1 quake gives Wellington 'a bit of a shake', hardly disturbs residents close to epicentre

A "severe" 5.1 quake near Seddon this afternoon rattled some close to the epicentre, though others "didn't feel a thing".

According to GeoNet's website, Wellington and Blenheim felt the brunt of the quake, just after 1.15pm, 25km west of Seddon, in north Canterbury.

More than 6000 'Felt It' reports were posted on the GeoNet website following a 5.3 earthquake. Source: GeoNet

The quake was at a depth of 11km.

An employee at the Cosy Corner Cafe in Seddon told 1 NEWS she "didn't feel a thing", while staff at Blenheim's Supervalue and Awatere Auto Services in Seddon said they didn't feel it at all.

A Liquorland staff member said "bottles rattled", but she had felt much worse shakes before.

The Fire Service says they haven't received any quake-related callouts so far.

A Wellingtonian said she was hoping this afternoon's "severe" 5.1 quake wasn't a "repeat of November 14" when a 7.5 earthquake struck.

Wellington's Chanel Sweeny wrote that there was "quite a jolt" in Wellington, and described it as a quake that had a "different movement".

The shake was felt as far north as Auckland, and was strongest in Blenheim and Wellington, according to the GeoNet website.

Others felt the quake in Seddon, Hamilton, Taranaki, Westport and Richmond, among other places.