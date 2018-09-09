TODAY |

Several teams drop out of AIMS Games in Tauranga due to measles fears

A number of teams have been dropped from Tauranga’s upcoming AIMS Games this weekend as worried parents pull their children from the event in the midst of the measles outbreak..

The upcoming AIMS Games starts this weekend in Tauranga and it set to run from September 8-13.

The event is still going ahead despite concerns surrounding the nationwide measles outbreak.

The event will see around 11,500 children from around New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific participate in 23 sports across six days with 368 schools confirmed to take part.

A spokesperson for the event says three netball teams have dropped out due to fears children will be exposed to measles.

“There have been a few teams that have had to withdraw because parents have pulled individual kids out but no schools as a whole.The schools have actually been hugely supportive and really proactive in getting both vaccination info and keeping their parents informed,” the spokesperson says.

“All international schools are still coming - the Fijian sevens team, for example, sent all their vaccination certificates through earlier in the week and are still really excited.”

AIMS Games organisers earlier sent out information packages to the participating schools and also uploaded a letter from Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer Dr Phil Shoemack to their website stating anyone with the virus will need to stay away.

"Do not include in your team anyone who is unwell with any of the symptoms of measles - fever, runny nose, cough, sore red eyes or rash," Dr Shoemack warns.

"Toi Te Ora Public Health realises that these sports tournaments are very important for schools, and for students, however this does need to be balanced with the risk of spreading measles."

The letter also recommended schools seek proof of vaccination, know what measles symptoms are and to have an isolation plan ready should it be needed.

There will also be medical professionals on-site during the event to help should there be any issues.

The week-long event sees more than 10,000 school students from NZ, Australia and the Pacific compete. Source: 1 NEWS
