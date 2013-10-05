Several mysterious oil spills slow down motorists in Manawatu

Motorists on State Highway three are urged to be cautious while several mysterious oil spills are cleaned up between Palmerston North and Feilding this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services are at the scene of several oil spills near SH3 in Awahuri today.

Contractors are cleaning up the area, but Police are encouraging drivers to drive slower and increase following distances in the area today.

Green Road and Awahuri Fielding Road are also affected by the spills.