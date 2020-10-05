Several houses in Wellington up in flames

Four houses in a Wellington neighbourhood have gone up in flames, with the fire "rapidly escalating".

Source: 1 NEWS

21 fire crews are working to bring the blaze on Hanson Street in Newtown under control.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire began in one property at 10.40pm, before quickly spreading to others on the street, where houses are quite densely packed next to each other.

Ash Howell, who lives several houses down from the blaze, recalled a bright orange glow and a sound she thought was fireworks, before realising her neighbours' houses were burning.

"We've been monitoring the blaze and have our grab and go bags ready just in case the blaze moves closer to our house."

Firefighters are checking surrounding properties to prevent further spread.

Another passerby, Emily, watched the fire rage for nearly an hour.

"The fire service seemed to have it under control. It was going down, slowly though."

Others reported seeing the blaze and the thick smell of smoke from several blocks away.

One person has been taken to hospital from the scene of the fire. That person's condition remains unclear.

The Power Authority has shut off electricity to some properties.