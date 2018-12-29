TODAY |

Seventy-year-old dies after fall on Routeburn track during guided walking tour

Source:  1 NEWS

A 70-year-old hiker is dead after falling on a popular South Island tramping track today.

The Routeburn Track, located between the Fiordland National Park and Mount Aspiring National Park in the South Island. Source: istock.com

The man, visiting from Australia, was hiking on the Routeburn track with a guided walking tour and was seriously injured when he fell at around 12.45pm.

Emergency services and a rescue helicopter were called to the scene between the Lake McKenzie and Routeburn Falls huts at around 12.45pm.

A paramedic on-board the helicopter later confirmed the man had died, police say.

Recovery of his body was delayed for several hours due to low cloud and high winds, but has since been completed.

WorkSafe has been notified and the death will be referred to the coroner, police say.

New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police in India receive hugs after shooting dead four men accused of woman's rape, murder
2
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
3
John Armstrong's opinion: Despite lead in polls, National should be worried by Jacinda Ardern's recent 'double whammy'
4
New All Blacks coach welcome at the Chiefs, says Warren Gatland
5
Three people killed in crash near Kaikōura, SH1 closed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Former Auckland police officer sentenced to prison after selling information to gangs

00:30

Watch: Kiwi firefighters perform powerful haka for Australia after weeks of battling bushfires
01:46

Probe in 1080 cattle deaths points to DOC breach

Auckland offers free public transport on December 20 to prevent drink-driving