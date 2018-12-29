Seventy-year-old dies after fall on Routeburn track during guided walking tour

A 70-year-old hiker is dead after falling on a popular South Island tramping track today.

The Routeburn Track, located between the Fiordland National Park and Mount Aspiring National Park in the South Island. Source: istock.com

The man, visiting from Australia, was hiking on the Routeburn track with a guided walking tour and was seriously injured when he fell at around 12.45pm.

Emergency services and a rescue helicopter were called to the scene between the Lake McKenzie and Routeburn Falls huts at around 12.45pm.

A paramedic on-board the helicopter later confirmed the man had died, police say.

Recovery of his body was delayed for several hours due to low cloud and high winds, but has since been completed.