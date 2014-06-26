 

Seventy firefighters battle container ship blaze in Port of Tauranga

Source:

1 NEWS

Seventy firefighters have fought throughout the early hours of Sunday morning to battle a blaze on a container ship at Mount Maunganui.

Port of Tauranga

Source: 1 NEWS

The Kokopo Chief, carrying 650 tonnes of dressed timber caught fire around 1am.

The northern fire communications centre said the alarm was raised over night after two fires started in the hold of the ship while it was berthed at the Port of Tauranga.

It wasn't clear yet what had caused the fires and if there are any people involved.

Additional aerial appliances have been setup from Hamilton and Rotorua with fire communications removing 48 containers from top of the hull.

MORE TO COME.

