 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An eight-year-old girl has become the seventh fatality from yesterday's horror road crash in Taranaki.

Police say she died early this morning. 

Six people died in yesterday's south Taranaki smash, while an eight-year-old girl and woman remain critically ill.
Source: Breakfast

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.11am near the Waverley racecourse on State Highway 3, and police said the vehicles had crashed head-on.

Four elderly people in a car heading north from Waverley died at the scene.

The male driver of the other car also died, as died a newborn baby travelling in a car seat.

The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.
Source: 1 NEWS

The eight-year-old girl who was in that second vehicle was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition, and a woman passenger was also taken to Wellington Hospital, also critical.

Police say at the time of the crash the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Road Policing Manager Inspector David White said the crash is "an absolute tragedy on our roads".

Road Policing Manager Inspector David White says a baby is among the dead in the crash north of Waverley.
Source: 1 NEWS

"That this happened on a day like today is just unbelievable and just devastating for those involved," he said.

The road has now been re-opened, and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Six people died in yesterday's south Taranaki smash, while an eight-year-old girl and woman remain critically ill.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

2

Live stream: Breakfast

02:27
3
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

4

Police investigate reports of suspicious approaches to young girls in Christchurch by man in rusty black sedan

5
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Zara and Mike Tindall name baby daughter, honour the Queen with middle name

00:24
Six people died in yesterday's south Taranaki smash, while an eight-year-old girl and woman remain critically ill.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

00:14
The World Champions were eliminated with a 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan.

Watch: Auf Wiedersehen! Players, fans left in tears as 2014 champions Germany crash and burn out of Russia World Cup

The defending champions weren't just eliminated, but finished bottom of the World Cup's Group F with a 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan.

00:29
For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

02:46
The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.

'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

A local couple say there was no screech of brakes before the crash near Waverley that killed six people.

00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 