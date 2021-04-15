Seventh person charged over gang-related Auckland hotel shooting

A seventh person has been charged amid the ongoing investigation into a shooting at Auckland's Sofitel hotel last month.

An armed police officer at the Sofitel in Viaduct Basin, Auckland. Source: rnz.co.nz

Armed police swarmed the hotel on Auckland's Viaduct on April 15 after shots were fired in the lobby about 9am.

Police Minister Poto Williams confirmed at the time it was a result of gang conflict between the Mongols and the Headhunters.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said in a statement today a 25-year-old man was arrested in Northland this morning after a search warrant was executed in Whananaki.

He appeared today in the Whangārei District Court charged with being an accessory after the fact and is next due to appear in the Auckland District Court on May 17.

It comes after a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged last Thursday in Northland with being an accessory after the fact.

He will appear in the Auckland District Court on May 26.

He was charged after he was located at the same property as the 27-year-old man who was also arrested last Thursday and charged with serious firearms offences.