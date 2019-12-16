TODAY |

Seventeenth person dies following Whakaari/White Island eruption

Source:  1 NEWS

A seventeenth person has died following the Whakaari/White Island eruption earlier this month.

A week on from the tragedy many across the country paused to remember those affected. Source: 1 NEWS

The person died in Middlemore Hospital last night. Police were advised of the death shortly before 11pm.

The death of this person brings the official number of deceased to 17 following the eruption on December 9. Sixteen have died in New Zealand and one in Australia.

Fresh search for pair missing from Whakaari/White Island eruption underway
Police ask public to watch for washed-up bodies from Whakaari/White Island

Two other people remain unaccounted for following the eruption, with searches having restarted yesterday for the pair following days of bad weather.

Local iwi Ngāti Awa extended its rāhui on the search area this morning, TVNZ’s Nicole Bremner reports. Source: 1 NEWS

It is presumed the bodies of 40-year-old tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford were washed out to sea.

Funeral held today for Whakaari/White Island victim Hayden Marshall-Inman

Mark Inman told Breakfast the family is still trying to keep positive after the presumed death of Hayden Marshall-Inman. Source: Breakfast

Police put out a request over the weekend for public assistance if they find a body in the water or along the coast.

Two of the Whakatāne tour company's guides died in the eruption, with others seriously injured. Source: Breakfast

“What we say to members of the public is if they come across something that's been washed up or on the shoreline, to ring 111 ... to identify the location especially and we'll get someone there as quick as possible,” superintendent Andy McGregor said.

Injured Whakaari/White Island tour guide out of coma
Acts of kindness from locals emerge out of darkness of Whakaari/White Island tragedy

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
