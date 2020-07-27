Seventeen new Covid-19 cases found at NZ's border, ahead of travel bubble announcement

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 17 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and quarantine for the past two days.

File picture. Source: istock.com

Meanwhile, there were no new community cases of the virus in New Zealand.

Of today's new border cases, one arrived from the US, two from England via the United Arab Emirates, one from the Philippines via Singapore, one from Ethiopia via the United Arab Emirates and 12 from India via the United Arab Emirates.

Some of those new cases are contacts of previously reported cases.

"Today’s managed isolation case numbers underscore the value of having in place the day 0/1 testing as 13 out of the 17 cases were identified with this testing," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"All people arriving in New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 test results come back."

After four Covid-19 cases recovered from the illness, the total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 74. The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is now 2168.

Over the past two days, 4084 tests have been processed for the virus, bringing the total number of tests processed by laboratories to date to more than 1.91 million.

"Lower testing numbers were always expected over the long weekend as New Zealanders made the most of the extra time with friends and whānau and the freedom of movement we currently enjoy," the Ministry of Health said.

There are now 2.77 million registered users on the Covid-19 Tracer app.

Today's update comes ahead of the Prime Minister announcing a date for a two-way trans-Tasman travel bubble opening.

Jacinda Ardern's Cabinet has been meeting today to sign off on a plan to create the travel bubble with Australia, before a 4pm announcement.