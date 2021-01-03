Seventeen men charged with arson, disorder-related offences over Waikeria Prison protest

Seventeen men have now been charged with arson and disorder-related offences in relation to the Waikeria Prison protests.

Waikeria Prison as at 9am, January 3, 2021. Source: Supplied

The charges are related to the six-day standoff inmates had with authorities starting December 29 last year.

The prisoners said they were protesting inhumane conditions at the prison, including unsafe drinking water and unsanitary conditions.



One of the men appeared in the Auckland District Court today, while 16 others appeared in Hamilton District Court, police said.