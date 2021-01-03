TODAY |

Seventeen men charged with arson, disorder-related offences over Waikeria Prison protest

Source:  1 NEWS

Seventeen men have now been charged with arson and disorder-related offences in relation to the Waikeria Prison protests.

Waikeria Prison as at 9am, January 3, 2021. Source: Supplied

The charges are related to the six-day standoff inmates had with authorities starting December 29 last year.

The prisoners said they were protesting inhumane conditions at the prison, including unsafe drinking water and unsanitary conditions.

One of the men appeared in the Auckland District Court today, while 16 others appeared in Hamilton District Court, police said.

They have all been remanded to appear again on February 26.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:03
Landlords who ask too much personal information, use renter blacklists put on notice by Privacy Commissioner
2
Home Alone 2 star Donald Trump rage-quits Screen Actors Guild in fiery letter
3
‘It was tikanga Māori’ – political reporter says Judith Collins made a 'misstep' over Waitangi speaking rights claim
4
Eden Park given all clear to host six concerts a year after appeals window closes
5
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:03

Landlords who ask too much personal information, use renter blacklists put on notice by Privacy Commissioner

At least four women, teen girls freed from sexual slavery in Brisbane police raids

Air NZ urged to extend its refund policy

One case of Covid-19 recorded in managed isolation today