Seven youths aged 13 and 14 caught after wild wrong-way Auckland drive

Seven youths aged 13 and 14 were captured by police after an allegedly stolen Subaru was driven the wrong way down a West Auckland road.

Source: File image

The vehicle was spotted being driven at high speed along Swanson Rd shortly after midnight and tracked as it moved onto State Highway 16.

It was spiked at the Nelson St off-ramp, but continued on through the CBD and back onto SH16.

It exited at Te Atatu by doing a u-turn before going to wrong-way along Te Atatu Rd.

Police say it was abandoned on Riverglade Parkway. Seven young people aged 13 and 14 were taken into custody.

"The driver was aged 14 and has been charged with unlawfully takes a motor vehicle and reckless driving," police said in a statement.

"Two of the passengers, also aged 14, have been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle. They are expected to appear in the Waitakere Youth Court.