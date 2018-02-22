Seven years on, we remember those who lost their lives or were injured in Christchurch's 6.3 magnitude earthquake

On this day seven years ago a powerful and deadly earthquake rocked Christchurch, changing the city's landscape forever.

The 6.3 magnitude quake struck at 12.51pm, at lunchtime when many people filled the city's streets.

One-hundred-and-eighty-five people were killed and several thousand others were injured.

The quake caused widespread destruction in the central city, with buildings already weakened by another big quake five months earlier.

There was a lot of damage in suburban areas too, with significant liquefaction - dark silt bubbling up from below ground - and rock cliffs collapsing, sending huge boulders tumbling down hillsides.