Seven-year-old girl in ICU after South Auckland house fire

A seven-year-old girl remains in hospital after suffering burns in a South Auckland house fire yesterday.

The fire was at the rear of the house on Robertson Road, in Mangere.

One person was seriously injured in the South Auckland blaze.
Three fire engines were sent to the scene just after 6pm last night with the fire measuring 12 x 30 metres.

Four patients were transported from the scene to Middlemore Hospital and treated. Three have minor injuries and the girl was in a serious condition.

She remains in the ICU in a stable condition.

