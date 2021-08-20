TODAY |

Seven Wellington locations of interest including flight from Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Wellington locations of interest have been announced by the Ministry of Health including a flight from Auckland.

Johnsonville's 1841 Bar and Restaurant. Source: 1 NEWS

The three Wellington cases, who were confirmed today after visiting a location of interest in Auckland, visited a supermarket and medical centre in Johnsonville on Wednesday afternoon. 

Full list of locations is available here.

They also visited the 1841 Bar and Restaurant in Johnsonville between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday night.

A roast canteen and St Pierre's Sushi were also visited by a case in Johnsonville on Tuesday evening.

One of them also visited One Sushi in Porirua between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The time was around when it was announced New Zealand would go into Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm that day.

South Auckland medical centre added to locations of interest

The location comes after three cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Wellington on Friday by the Ministry of health as part of 11 new community cases.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield also provided an update on locations of interest for areas outside of Auckland at Friday afternoon's 3pm presser.

“One of the locations of interest will be a flight [between Auckland and Wellington]," he said. The others at this stage were four cafes or restaurants, one medical centre, one pharmacy and one worksite, then four petrol stations between Auckland and Wellington."

That flight has since been confirmed as Flight NZ 445 from Auckland to Wellington on Sunday 15 August between 5pm and 6pm.

The Director General of Health said the full list will be published on the Ministry of Health website once the details had been finalised.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The locations included four cafes or restaurants, a medical centre, a pharmacy and a worksite, then four petrol stations between Auckland and Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were hundreds of people outside of Auckland who had been at locations of interest. She couldn't give specific numbers for the South Island. "From the heat maps I've seen though, they are dotted through the south," she said.

