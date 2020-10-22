TODAY |

Seven-time Tauranga pie champion wins inaugural top sausage roll award

New Zealand’s “Pie King” has proved he’s no one-trick pony, taking out the inaugural best sausage roll award today. 

Patrick Lam of Patrick’s Pies has taken out the inaugural Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll competition. Source: Breakfast

Patrick's Pies owner Patrick Lam, seven-time Supreme Pie Awards winner, was this morning crowned the winner of the Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll award. 

“That’s the first time ever!” the surprised Lam said as he received his trophy. 

“We’re so happy.”

Lam said the award was a “big surprise” because he thought he’d only made the top ten. He said the win probably came down to his flaky pastry, which matched well with the sausage. 

“We can prove that we’re good at sausage rolls as well.” 

The sausage rolls were judged at baking company Bakels in plain-numbered boxes. Judges said Lam had perfected the art of pastry, and he ended up beating more than 600 bakeries for the title. 

Patrick’s Pies owner Patrick Lam discussed his award-winning mince and cheese pie. Source: Breakfast

Lam, who grew up in Cambodia, told 1 NEWS last year he "knew nothing about pie at all" before arriving in New Zealand.

As a five-year-old in 1975, Lam fled Cambodia with his family during the growth of the Khmer Rouge’s influence. 

His family walked from Cambodia to Vietnam, taking about a month to do so. They stayed in a refugee camp, then moved to Australia before coming to New Zealand. 

Lam started Patrick’s Pies in 2007.

