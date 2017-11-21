Seven teenagers arrested in Rotorua after fleeing police in three stolen cars

Seven teenagers have been arrested after leading police on a wild chase involving three stolen cars in Rotorua this morning.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say an off-duty officer spotted three cars driving dangerously on Pukuatua Street, Rotorua around 5:30am.

He called the incident in and it was found that the vehicles had been stolen from a rental car company nearby.

A number of police units then began following the stolen cars. The driver of one car turned the vehicle around in Mamaku and it was spiked near the Ngongotaha roundabout a short time later.

From this car three teens, aged 14-16, were arrested.

At the same time, the two other stolen vehicles were being driven north on State Highway 28.

Police say one of the drivers hit a curb and blew the front tyre near Tapapa and Police arrested two more youths, aged 16 and 17.

Police then continued to follow the remaining vehicle onto State Highway 29 towards Tauranga.

The driver of this car crashed into a ditch in Lower Kaimai and two more youths, aged 16 and 17 were arrested.

Police say the youths will face a range of driving and burglary-related charges.