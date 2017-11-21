 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Seven teenagers arrested in Rotorua after fleeing police in three stolen cars

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Seven teenagers have been arrested after leading police on a wild chase involving three stolen cars in Rotorua this morning.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say an off-duty officer spotted three cars driving dangerously on Pukuatua Street, Rotorua around 5:30am.

He called the incident in and it was found that the vehicles had been stolen from a rental car company nearby.

A number of police units then began following the stolen cars. The driver of one car turned the vehicle around in Mamaku and it was spiked near the Ngongotaha roundabout a short time later.

From this car three teens, aged 14-16, were arrested.

At the same time, the two other stolen vehicles were being driven north on State Highway 28.

Police say one of the drivers hit a curb and blew the front tyre near Tapapa and Police arrested two more youths, aged 16 and 17.

Police then continued to follow the remaining vehicle onto State Highway 29 towards Tauranga.

The driver of this car crashed into a ditch in Lower Kaimai and two more youths, aged 16 and 17 were arrested.

Police say the youths will face a range of driving and burglary-related charges.


Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:34
1
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

00:20
2
The bus was torn open after crashing into another vehicle.

Three dead, many injured after horrific bus crash in Samoa

00:29
3
The founder of generic drugmaker Apotex and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their mansion on 15 December.

Canadian billionaire and wife found dead in their home believed to have been murdered

4

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

5
Police car generic.

One dead, one injured after two car crash in Auckland

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 