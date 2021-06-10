TODAY |

Seven Sharp's unscientific guide on how to keep warm in winter

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Sharp reporter Rhys Mathewson thought he would play a game of "hot or not" yesterday as he test drove the latest winter warmers.

Source: Seven Sharp

With the aim of not breaking the bank, Mathewson tried out heated throws, a Heatable Huggable Snuggle Bear, hand and feet warmers, and a hot water bottle — there was even an appearance by a dog. 

However, he did not recommend putting muscular rub Deep Heat all over the body, so don't go trying that at home. 

Watch Mathewson's unscientific guide in the video above for the full rundown. 

