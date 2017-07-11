 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

share

Toni Street 

Seven Sharp Presenter

Toni Street responds to a suggestion that her position at the Seven Sharp desk is the result of sexism.

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Toni Street

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

01:23
2
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

00:35
3
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

'He's finding it really hard' - threats lead to boy racer losing his job after Auckland truck driver attacked by mob

01:59
4
New research shows the disease is increasing at an alarming rate in those aged under 50.

Free bowel cancer diagnosis clinics for young people spurred by alarming rise in cases

02:02
5

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.

01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A witness described the heroic actions of an off duty nurse and paramedic at the scene.


00:10
State Highway 1 is closed at Ngauranga, throwing travel plans for thousands into chaos.

Raw video: Rocks and debris come thundering down Wellington hill, blocking major route into city until evening

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

00:52
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

In a statement, police say they attended a "minor disorder" incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ