TODAY |

Seven Sharp's Rhys Mathewson puts his body on the line for wrestling

Source:  1 NEWS

Becoming a pro wrestler takes “a lot of heart and a lot of sacrifice”, Fale Dojo founder Simi Taitoko Fale says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Does the Seven Sharp reporter have what it takes to be the next Hulk Hogan? Source: Seven Sharp

That’s something Rhys Mathewson assured his Seven Sharp colleagues he could offer up in spades. 

So, he was sent out to the Ōtāhuhu club in South Auckland on its open try-out day — with mixed results. 

“We work out six days a week, four hours a day,” Fale, better known as Bad Luck Fale, warned Mathewson. 

Rhys Mathewson trying. Source: 1 NEWS

The Tongan-New Zealander competes in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, one of the largest and longest-running wrestling competitions in Japan. 

While Mathewson didn’t walk out of the gym with too much more than a sore back and chest, he did earn a new name: Cookie Monster. 

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Skilled migrants awaiting residency feel let down by Government
2
Bulldogs farewell Warriors-bound Watene-Zelezniak with passionate haka
3
George Gregan still believes man suing him over $11m business is grub, cockroach and parasite
4
Whitelock earns All Blacks captaincy, four rookies picked in 2021 squad
5
'I couldn't not come' — Labour's Kiri Allan visits flood-hit Tokomaru Bay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Crown Law in 1990s accused of 'delay, deny, defend' strategy over Lake Alice

'I couldn't not come' — Labour's Kiri Allan visits flood-hit Tokomaru Bay

Two Cook Strait ferry crossings cancelled amid wind warning

Man charged over assault of elderly woman, son at Napier home