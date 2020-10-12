TODAY |

Seven Sharp teams up with Volkswagen to offer chance to win a quintessential Kiwi summer holiday

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Sharp may have the answer for your summer holiday plans, as the best accommodation is rapidly filling up over Christmas and New Year.

The winner will be holidaying in a new version of the classic Kombi van. Source: Seven Sharp

The show has teamed up with Volkswagen to give viewers the chance to win a quintessential Kiwi summer holiday.

The competition winner will be able to go pretty much wherever they want to in the country for two weeks in an old Kiwi favourite.

Seven Sharp’s resident petrol head went along to check out the newest iteration of the Volkswagen Kombi van – the Grand California - in the video above.

Click here for more details, and to enter the competition.

New Zealand
Transport
Tourism
