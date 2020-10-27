TODAY |

Seven Sharp teams up with Accor to give Kiwis chance to win much needed break

Source:  1 NEWS

It's been a strange old year and it’s fair to say we're all ready for a decent break.

To be in to win visit Seven Sharp’s Facebook page. Source: Seven Sharp

Thanks to Seven Sharp’s friends at Accor, viewers get the chance to re-start and take two on 2020 with a second round of giveaways.

To win a three-night stay at the Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour's opulent Opera Suite with all the trimmings - follow the link here and tell Seven Sharp why you need a "Take 2 in 2020."

Maybe you've had to cancel a wedding, a 21st, a trip to see family, or perhaps it's been a bit of a bad year and this could help turn things around.

This entry will also put you in the draw for one of 15 two-night stays in an Accor hotel or apartment around New Zealand.

Click here to enter.

New Zealand
Tourism
