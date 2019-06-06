TODAY |

Seven Sharp springs live tsunami drill on Napier flatmates to test reaction time

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Natural Disasters

Seven Sharp carried out a live tsunami drill tonight to show you what to do if you're caught on the Kiwi coastline after a big quake.

Reporter Lucas de Jong visited the home of three flatmates Morgan, Philippa and Ulrick in the Napier suburb of Marewa to carry out the experiment.

The flatties knew Seven Sharp were coming, but not why…

So how did they react when they only have a short time to flee their home for higher ground?

Find out if they would have survived the mock tsunami and learn some valuable tips by watching the video above.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    It’s all playing out in Napier’s tsunami zone. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Hawke's Bay
    Natural Disasters
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    There are calls for the Government to work harder to help vulnerable Kiwis with good housing.
    John Campbell issued trespass notice while investigating caravan park declared unfit for children
    2
    Holt asked the departing NZR boss who was the best All Black he'd seen - his reply was a zinger.
    Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw
    3
    Ruben Scott.
    'Come home baby' - family's desperate plea after toddler goes missing in crocodile infested far north Queensland
    4
    The family has lived in a rental with just one bedroom for four years.
    Mangere family of six spend four years in one-bedroom rental waiting for state housing
    5
    Ms Ardern and Deputy PM Winston Peters shared a joke, looking relaxed ahead of the important discussions.
    The winners and losers - 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay's picks for Government's Cabinet reshuffle
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    01:11
    Hundreds of toys were delivered as part of Eid celebrations.

    Touching video shows Muslim kids gifted soft toys donated in tribute to Christchurch terrorist attack victims

    Inaccurate reports of Dutch euthanasia death shared by MPs, Disability Rights Commissioner

    A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.

    Police urge other victims of serial rapist to come forward
    Meat mincer (file picture).

    Company fined $332,000 after worker's fingertips cut off in mincing machine