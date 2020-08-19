Seven Sharp’s Jeremy Wells bonds with new pet lamb named Delicious

For some people, getting an ordinary pet like a cat or dog doesn’t quite cut the mustard.

One of these people is Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells, who has a new pet lamb.

And, he’s named her Delicious.

Wells says getting a lamb marked one of the best days of his life.

He says it’s about being strict and realistic about the animal’s abilities.

But Seven Sharp viewers were a bit more sceptical. One asked Wells whether his city property was large enough to house a lamb.

Auckland Council guidelines state people living in an urban area cannot have sheep on their property without a license.

