Seven Sharp’s Jeremy Wells bonds with new pet lamb named Delicious

For some people, getting an ordinary pet like a cat or dog doesn’t quite cut the mustard.

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells gets used to having Delicious the lamb around his home. Source: Seven Sharp

One of these people is Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells, who has a new pet lamb. 

And, he’s named her Delicious. 

Wells says getting a lamb marked one of the best days of his life. 

He says it’s about being strict and realistic about the animal’s abilities.

But Seven Sharp viewers were a bit more sceptical. One asked Wells whether his city property was large enough to house a lamb. 

Auckland Council guidelines state people living in an urban area cannot have sheep on their property without a license.

Watch how he got on in the video above. 


