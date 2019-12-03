TODAY |

Seven Sharp reporter has a crack at the test for cadet firefighters

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Sharp reporter Tamati Rimene-Sproat, as viewers may now, is keen to give anything a go.

The Seven Sharp reporter has a go at the recruitment physical which cadets must complete without making a single mistake. Source: Seven Sharp

Over the years, the show has taken advantage of that - sending him out to try be a flight attendant, and a Christmas elf, amongst other things.

He even put on a onesie and humiliated himself ice skating for viewers enjoyment once.

With those efforts, Seven Sharp producers were confident he'd nail his latest assignment as a firefighting cadet.

See if Tamati could handle the heat - and what it takes to be a firefighter - in the video above.

