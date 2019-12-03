Seven Sharp reporter has a crack at the test for cadet firefighters

Seven Sharp reporter Tamati Rimene-Sproat, as viewers may now, is keen to give anything a go.
Over the years, the show has taken advantage of that - sending him out to try be a flight attendant, and a Christmas elf, amongst other things.
He even put on a onesie and humiliated himself ice skating for viewers enjoyment once.
With those efforts, Seven Sharp producers were confident he'd nail his latest assignment as a firefighting cadet.
See if Tamati could handle the heat - and what it takes to be a firefighter - in the video above.