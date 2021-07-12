Seven Sharp reporter gets up close and personal with Hunterville alpacas

There are a lot of New Zealand towns that we get to know just because they’re a good place to stop for a pie or coffee on the way to somewhere else.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now, Seven Sharp’s giving the town of Hunterville – a classic stopover between Wellington and Taupō - the glory it deserves.

Reporter Julian Lee made a stop to check out the sights and sounds the town has to offer - including alpacas Sumi and Mr Eccles. Which led to him trying to not to get accosted by the wildlife.