TODAY |

Seven Sharp reporter gets up close and personal with Hunterville alpacas

Source:  1 NEWS

There are a lot of New Zealand towns that we get to know just because they’re a good place to stop for a pie or coffee on the way to somewhere else.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are lots of towns in New Zealand that we get to know just because we they're a good place to stop off on the way to somewhere else. Source: Seven Sharp

Now, Seven Sharp’s giving the town of Hunterville – a classic stopover between Wellington and Taupō - the glory it deserves.

Reporter Julian Lee made a stop to check out the sights and sounds the town has to offer - including alpacas Sumi and Mr Eccles. Which led to him trying to not to get accosted by the wildlife.

To find out more, click on the video above.

New Zealand
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Video emerges of security guard being pushed into sea at Waiheke marina protest
2
Bubble trouble: How NZ clamped down amid Aussie Covid-19 outbreak
3
Support worker found in breach after elderly man found unconscious days after fall
4
RNZAF carries out medical evacuation from Antarctica using night vision goggles
5
Fair Go: U-turn from Ford on some transmission refunds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:12

Fair Go: U-turn from Ford on some transmission refunds
00:31

Video emerges of security guard being pushed into sea at Waiheke marina protest
02:05

Wellington Hospital ED nurses issue notice to management to fix unsafe working conditions

Wellington company MIQ Helpers doubles fees after being accused of exploitation