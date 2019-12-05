TODAY |

Seven Sharp reporter demonstrates what to do if you're caught in a rip at the beach this summer

Seven Sharp reporter Lucas de Jong has shown Kiwis what to do if you're caught in a rip at the beach this summer, in a live demonstration on tonight's show.

Rips can be identified from land by looking for calm patches in the water with waves breaking each side. The water may be rippled, criss-crossed or discoloured.

As demonstrated by de Jong at Raglan’s Ngarunui Beach, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand says to follow the three Rs: relax and float, raise your hand, and ride the rip.

People have been reminded to stay calm and fight the urge to swim back to shore as it will use up energy needed to stay afloat; raise your hand to attract the attention of someone on the beach; and remain floating until the current weakens before attempting to swim to shore.

