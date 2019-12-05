Seven Sharp reporter demonstrates what to do if you're caught in a rip at the beach this summer

Seven Sharp reporter Lucas de Jong has shown Kiwis what to do if you're caught in a rip at the beach this summer, in a live demonstration on tonight's show.

Rips can be identified from land by looking for calm patches in the water with waves breaking each side. The water may be rippled, criss-crossed or discoloured.

As demonstrated by de Jong at Raglan’s Ngarunui Beach, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand says to follow the three Rs: relax and float, raise your hand, and ride the rip.