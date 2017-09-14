Seven Sharp plays mini golf with National's Bill English

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Seven Sharp Reporter
How did Tim Wilson get on against the man who wants to become prime minister again?
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
XID: 837460998
Varnish cache server
The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".
XID: 837461001
Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.
Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ