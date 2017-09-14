 

Seven Sharp plays mini golf with National's Bill English

Tim Wilson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

How did Tim Wilson get on against the man who wants to become prime minister again?

Source: Seven Sharp
How did the Labour leader get on against our Tim Wilson?
Source: Seven Sharp
Tim Wilson takes on Fox in the second of his minor party challenges.
Source: Seven Sharp
In the first of his minor party challenges, Tim Wilson takes on the man who wants to hold onto Epsom.
Source: Seven Sharp

Tim Wilson

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


01:41

'Te Reo is not maths!' - Chloe Swarbrick and Maori Party's Carrie Stoddart-Smith slam David Seymour on compulsory Te Reo Maori

The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".

As it happened: First Young Voters Debate tackles youth suicide, climate change and unachievable home ownership

Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.

00:44
Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.



 
