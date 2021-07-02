Seven Sharp looks at the new invention promising to cure the hiccups

We've all been on the receiving end of a bad bout of hiccups - now, a new invention seeks to change that.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A group of scientists have invented a new L-shaped straw called HiccAway, which promises to banish hiccups.

The device - which retails at US$14 (NZ$20.10) - was successful in shutting down 92 per cent of hiccup cases in a test group.

The HiccAway, an L-shaped straw which hopes to cure hiccups. Source: 1 NEWS