Seven Sharp investigates full stops, emojis and voicemail digital etiquette

What do full stops, emojis and voicemail have in common?

They’re all things that are going out of fashion when it comes to digital etiquette, according to British journalist Victoria Turk's new book, Kill Reply All: A Modern Guide to Online Etiquette.

Social media commentator Jess Moloney says because there’s already an obvious end to text messages, “if you’re putting a full stop at the end, people can mistranslate that as being a little bit passive aggressive”.

She says she disagrees with Ms Turk’s suggestion people should ease off on emojis because they can help convey emotion no matter what language someone speaks.

As for voicemail, Ms Moloney says: “That’s so 1990s… Say it in a text.”