Seven Sharp hits the road to find the longest distance between two petrol stations

With school holidays looming, a lot of families will be driving this weekend, but where in New Zealand is the longest distance between petrol stations?

Seven Sharp asked the AA and they didn't have any official data, so comedian Ben Hurley hit the road to find the worst place in the country to run out of petrol.

Taupō to Bay View, in Napier, clocks in at 126 kilometres and Te Anau to Milford Sound, at 118 kilometres, is nothing to sneeze at.



However, one destination had Hurley driving for more than an hour without a Wild Bean cafe in sight, leaving him more than a little peckish.