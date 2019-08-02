Seven Sharp helps woman reunite precious birthday gift with rightful owner

A regular old Kiwi mystery unfolded in Taumarunui this week after a birthday gift was delivered to the wrong address.

Pauline Dixon got a surprise when a photo frame she ordered online from SnapFish turned up on Tuesday.

"I ordered a photo frame from a business and it arrived on Tuesday, which was good as it was my partner's birthday so I thought it would be an added extra as a present," Pauline told Seven Sharp.

"I said to open it and they opened it up and said 'what's this?' and it was not the picture frame I had ordered it was someone else's special occasion for their husband."

Instead, Pauline had received a special birthday collage from a woman named Michelle to her husband Rich.

"They (SnapFish) asked me to shred it or destroy it and send them evidence as such.

"But I decided not to do that as too much love and effort had gone into it," Pauline said.

Instead, she contacted Seven Sharp in a bid to try and find rightful owner.

"I think it's important that it go to her husband."

SnapFish apologised for the mix-up saying they will locate Ms Dixon's original order.

However, after going to air Seven Sharp received a message from Michelle saying she had been sent Pauline's order by mistake so the two woman can now do a straight swap.