Seven Sharp comédienne Laura Daniels has comical crack at the 'We're not Scared NZ Bear Hunt'

If you go for a walk around the block today, you may be in for a surprise.

Thousands of teddy bears are lining windowsills as part of an initiative to ease young children's minds amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The initiative has got the tick of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Premier House, and even farmers in our more rural communities are joining in.

A dedicated Facebook group, We Are Going on a Bear Hunt NZ, has garnered hundreds of posts every day.

Watch Laura Daniels' comical crack at the hunt in the video above.