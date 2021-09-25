Seven police stations across NZ left vacant

Seven police stations across the country are sitting vacant.

The century-old Newmarket police station has been left vacant after police moved to a new station down the road. Source: 1 NEWS

Many are in the process of being disposed of or have only just become surplus to requirement after new, purpose-built stations were built nearby.

Here is a list of the empty stations:

Porirua

A police spokesperson said the old station on Hagley Street had been vacant since 2020 when the police station relocated to Herriot Drive.

Rangiora

This building has been vacant since 2020 due to structural concerns. It was declared surplus by police and is being disposed of as part of the Crown Disposal process. Police were now operating from a leased building in Rangiora and were due to move into a new fit for purpose station next month.

Vincent St, Auckland CBD

This station was largely vacant since the new Auckland Central Police station opened in 2019.

Mt Roskill, Auckland

This station was no longer used for policing since earlier this year when the Mt Roskill station relocated to Stoddard Road.

Newmarket

Officers move out of century-old Auckland police station

This station, which has been in use for more than a century, no longer used for policing and has been vacant since earlier this year when the Newmarket station relocated to Teed Street, Newmarket Road.

The police took 1News on an exclusive tour of the building after it closed its doors permanently.

Ohakune

This station was vacant since the station relocated to Clyde Street, Ohakune.

St Heliers