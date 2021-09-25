Seven police stations across NZ left vacant

Seven police stations across the country are sitting vacant.
Many are in the process of being disposed of or have only just become surplus to requirement after new, purpose-built stations were built nearby.
Here is a list of the empty stations:
Porirua
A police spokesperson said the old station on Hagley Street had been vacant since 2020 when the police station relocated to Herriot Drive.
Rangiora
This building has been vacant since 2020 due to structural concerns. It was declared surplus by police and is being disposed of as part of the Crown Disposal process. Police were now operating from a leased building in Rangiora and were due to move into a new fit for purpose station next month.
Vincent St, Auckland CBD
This station was largely vacant since the new Auckland Central Police station opened in 2019.
Mt Roskill, Auckland
This station was no longer used for policing since earlier this year when the Mt Roskill station relocated to Stoddard Road.
Newmarket
This station, which has been in use for more than a century, no longer used for policing and has been vacant since earlier this year when the Newmarket station relocated to Teed Street, Newmarket Road.
The police took 1News on an exclusive tour of the building after it closed its doors permanently.
Ohakune
This station was vacant since the station relocated to Clyde Street, Ohakune.
St Heliers
This station was no longer used for policing. Policing services for the St Heliers area were deployed from Glenn Innes station which is about four kilometres away.