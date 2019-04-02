TODAY |

Seven people taken to hospital after crash near Christchurch overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven people have been taken to hospital after being injured in a crash in Rakaia, near Christchurch, overnight.  

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS two people were in a critical condition, four others have serious injures and the remaining one was in a moderation condition. 

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they attempted to pull over the "suspicious" vehicle just before 4.30am in Rolleston but it had failed to stop.

Police attempted to chase after the vehicle but had to abandon the pursuit "due to the nature of driving".

The vehicle was later found by police on Bridge St, in Rakaia, about 4.40am where it had collided with a fence and rolled.  

Two helicopters were dispatched.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around the collision and the Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, police said.

Bridge St is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.


