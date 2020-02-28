Seven people pocket $142k each after Lotto first division win

Seven people won Lotto's first division last night, while a south Taranaki Four Square proved to be particularly lucky.

Source: 1 NEWS

Each of the winners have won $142,857, four of them buying their tickets from Four Square Pātea.

Two of the winners were from Auckland - one buying their ticket from Wallace Rd Superette and the other through MyLotto online.

Another winner from Porirua also purchased their ticket online.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Wednesday night's $10 million jackpot.