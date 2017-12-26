TODAY |

Seven people injured in serious crash on SH27 in Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven people are injured, one of them critically, after a serious crash on State Highway 27 in Waikato. 

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at around 12.05pm today.

One person suffered critical injuries and another is in a serious condition, police said this afternoon.

Five others are also injured, with injuries ranging from moderate to minor.

A helicopter was sent to the scene of the crash at the intersection of State Highway 27 and Maukoro Landing Rd, Patetonga.

State Highway 27 was closed for several hours between Maungataraata and Tahuna, but it has since reopened.

Police say they're still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

