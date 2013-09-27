 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Seven people injured after mini-bus hits horse in Waikato

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Seven people have been injured in a serious crash in Waikato after a mini-van crashed into a horse.

Fire generic

File picture.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11:20pm on Whitikahu Road in Taupiri.

A fire spokesperson said the van ended up in a drain and two patients were heavily trapped.

"There are seven patients ranging from moderate to critical injuries," he said.

Six fire crews are in attendance along with St John and Police.

A helicopter's on the way to the scene.

The horse unfortunately died.

Related

Accidents

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
The half-naked models gets up from lying down on the table and pounces towards the male.

Sushi model allegedly assaulted by ogling male customer who got frisky with his chopsticks

00:30
2
That's one way to celebrate a 32-24 win, Clint Gutherson.

As it happened: Eels survive second half comeback as Warriors put in another painful performance across the ditch

00:30
3
The Blues escaped the first ever Super Rugby game in Samoa with a late win over the Reds after a sublime effort down the left.

Watch: Akira Ioane and Melani Nanai combine to set up blazing Blues try, snatching historic Super Rugby win from Reds at the death

00:18
4
The highly anticipated sketch is part of a London special of James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Ed Sheeran 'the biggest male artist in the world' set to join James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

01:00
5
The Seven Sharp host says President Trump has stuck to his promises and that's to be congratulated.

Mike Hosking: Trump pulling out of Paris deal is to be admired


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.

01:10
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ