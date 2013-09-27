Seven people injured after mini-bus hits horse in Waikato

Seven people have been injured in a serious crash in Waikato after a mini-van crashed into a horse.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11:20pm on Whitikahu Road in Taupiri.

A fire spokesperson said the van ended up in a drain and two patients were heavily trapped.

"There are seven patients ranging from moderate to critical injuries," he said.

Six fire crews are in attendance along with St John and Police.

A helicopter's on the way to the scene.