Seven new locations of interest released

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven new locations of interest in Auckland have been released by the Ministry of Health which were visited in the last two weeks by positive cases.

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

They include three separate visits to Pak'nSave Clendon Park on September 2, September 5 and on Tuesday this week.

Countdown Manurewa was visited twice — once on Tuesday morning and once on Thursday morning this week.

Ōtara Clyde Rd Superette was also visited twice. The visits were on September 4 and on Tuesday morning this week.

Also visited on two occassions was the Ōtara Mini Supermarket. The visits were on September 3 and on Wednesday afternoon this week.

There was also two visits to Pacifica Laundry in Ōtara, one on Tuesday evening and one on Wednesday afternoon this week.

The list also includes a visit to Clendon Pharmacy on Thursday this week and Papatoetoe's Vege Oasis on September 3. 

There is varying advice for those who were at these seven new locations on the dates and times specified. 

For Pak'nSave Clendon Park it is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. 

The same advice goes for Clendon Pharmacy and Countdown Manurewa. 

However, for the Clyde Rd Superette, Ōtara Mini Supermarket, Pacifica Laundry and Vege Oasis, it is to get a test immediately and five days after exposure. 

These people must stay at home until they receive a negative day five result. 

The specific times of the visits to these seven new locations can be found on the Ministry of Health's locations of interest webpage.

