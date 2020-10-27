Seven new imported Covid-19 cases in NZ; child who previously tested positive in Japan returns negative result

There are seven new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation, and no new cases in the community.

It’s the eight consecutive day since the last community-transmitted case of Covid-19 in New Zealand. The last such case was recorded on Friday October 23.

One case each came from the United States, Ukraine, and Dubai. The US and Ukraine case arrived on October 26, while the Dubai case arrived on October 28.

Four cases were from Qatar, from people arriving on October 27 and October 29.

All cases were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and are now at the Auckland quarantine facility.



The total number of active cases is now 75, bringing the total number of cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic to 1601.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 5964 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,096,666.

Child who attended Napier childcare centre re-tested



The chlid who tested positive on arrival in Japan last week, after testing negative in New Zealand before departure, has been re-tested and has returned a negative test.

The child's household and contacts have all also returned negative test results, the Ministry of Health said.

"This public health investigation has also investigated the tests and possible historical exposures.

"It has been determined that it was not the result of a recent Covid-19 infection.

"There is no ongoing risk for New Zealand and the case is now closed," the Ministry of Health said.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Thursday the child got a “weak positive” result from a rapid antigen test on Friday October 23.

Since then, the child had been re-tested using the PCR technique, used in New Zealand to diagnose people.

The child attended a Napier childhood centre before departure.

Fishermen at Christchurch’s Sudima Hotel

Day 15 testing will be done this weekend for group members of the fishermen at Christchurch's Sudima Hotel who are not already confirmed cases.

"All those who meet our low risk indicators, which include those who’ve recovered or have returned consistently negative test results throughout their stay, will be eligible to leave managed isolation from next Tuesday 3 November," the Ministry of Health said.

It comes after a group of Russian and Ukranian fishermen tested positive during their stay at the facility.

The Ministry of Health confirmed today’s numbers via a statement.

There are now 2,334,500 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.